Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s fates are intertwined through their films

Mumbai, Jan 21 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s fates are intertwined through their films “Emergency” and ‘Panjab 95” due to the chatter around both the movies.

On Tuesday morning, Diljit took to Instagram, where he posted a note apologising that his film “Panjab 95”, has once again faced a hiccup in its release in India.

“We are very sorry and it pains us to inform you that the movie Panjab 95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control,” he wrote.

The movie, which is based on the life of prominent Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was proposed to be named as Ghalughara initially, which means massacre, but after the objection of the Censor Board the movie title was renamed to Punjab 95 with 120 scene cuts.

Sikh religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), intervened, and the Censor Board relented with the cuts but asked the title to still be changed. According to reports, the film's trailer was launched on YouTube the same year but was removed a day later.

In Kangana's case with “Emergency”, the film has been halted in Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda amid fear of protests.

Protests took place across Punjab as different leaders of Sikh organizations including The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) asked for ban on “Emergency” as they claim the film “tarnishes the image of Sikhs and distorts history”.

A tweet by SGPC also stated that it demands a ban on the film in Punjab, which is scheduled to release on January 17, 2025.

The film is touted to be controversial due to its subject matter, which revisits the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film delves deep into the historical and political upheaval of the time, shedding light on a chapter that continues to evoke polarising reactions across the nation.

