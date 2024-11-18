Kangana Ranaut announces release date of her film 'Emergency'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has finally announced the release date of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the film received its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

'Emergency,' which features Kangana in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will hit theatres on January 17, next year.

Kangana took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the news with her fans.

The actress dropped a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "17th January 2025 - The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny. #Emergency - Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!"

17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025! @KanganaTeam @AnupamPKher #SatishKaushik @shreyastalpade1 #MahimaChaudhry @milindrunning #VishakNair… pic.twitter.com/dC0gnYSNlW— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2024

Earlier in October, Kangana had informed her fans on X (formerly Twitter) that the film had received the censor certificate.

"We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," her post read.

We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support 🇮🇳— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2024

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

