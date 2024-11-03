Kangana Ranaut blesses her brothers on Bhai Dooj

Mumbai, Nov 3 Kangana Ranaut recently shared a heartwarming photo on social media celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj with her brothers.

On Sunday, the actress posted a sweet photo of herself giving blessings to her brothers, Akshat and Karan. In the image, Kangana radiates joy as she smiles while posing for the candid click. In the caption, she simply wrote, “#bhaidooj.”

She also added Asha Bhosle’s iconic track “Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda.” In a follow-up post, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star is seen feeding sweets to her brother while holding a pooja thali. She captioned it, “Do you know that #bhaidooj is a festival where sisters vow to protect the dignity, pride, and overall well-being of their brothers? Missed you @varunranaut.” Ranaut wore an elegant suit for the occasion.

The 38-year-old actress had earlier shared glimpses from her family getaway. She joined her family for a picnic despite being unwell.

