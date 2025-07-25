Kangana Ranaut calls banning OTT platforms for soft porn content 'a much appreciated move'

Mumbai, July 25 Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has wholeheartedly welcomed the government's decision to ban OTT platforms such as Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix for showing soft porn content.

The government has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to 25 OTT platforms - Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Queen' actress lauded the government's decision, saying that it was crucial to preserve our culture, and future generations.

Kangana told IANS, "In order to preserve the overall culture of our country and the future path of our youngsters, and so that our society does not collapse completely, this step was much awaited and is now much appreciated. The action taken against these apps, especially the illegal ones, is highly appreciated."

The government has asked the Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within the country.

According to the media report, "MIB has also intimated to the Director (DS-II), Department of Telecommunications, with a request to facilitate compliance by the ISPs."

The above-mentioned apps have been found in violation of various laws, such as Section 67 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Refreshing your memory, back in April, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court asking for a ban on sexually explicit content on OTT and social media.

Responding to the petition, the Apex court said, "It's not our domain, you do something". However, SC stressed the need for executive action in the matter.

