Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'fighting cock', after the viral selfie incident

Mumbai, Aug 12 Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has shared a sharp reaction to Jaya Bachchan's unfortunate selfie incident, calling the veteran actress a 'spoilt and privileged' woman.

On Wednesday, veteran actress and Samajwadi Party's MP was seen getting angry at a fan who tried to take a selfie with her as she arrived at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Losing her temper, Jaya pushed the man back with great force, saying, "Yeh kya kar rahe ho? (What are you doing)"

After this, the man stepped back. During the incident, fellow parliamentarian and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also present with Jaya Bachchan.

Bashing her political opponent for her recent behavior, Kangana reshared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji’s wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a rooster cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

However, this is not the first time Kangana has taken a dig at Jaya Bachchan. Back in 2020 as well, the she had attacked Kangana for comparing the film industry to a “gutter.”

Responding to this, the 'Emergency' actress penned on her X (formerly Twitter) timeline: “Jaya ji, would you say the same thing if it was your daughter Shweta who was beaten, drugged, and molested as a teenager? Would you say the same if Abhishek faced constant bullying and harassment, or if he was found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Prior to this, Kangana had wholeheartedly welcomed the government's decision to ban OTT platforms such as Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix for showing soft porn content.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kangana lauded the government's decision, saying that it was important in order to preserve our culture and future generations.

"In order to preserve the overall culture of our country and the future path of our youngsters, and so that our society does not collapse completely, this step was much awaited and is now much appreciated. The action taken against these apps, especially the illegal ones, is highly appreciated", the 'Simran' actress said.

