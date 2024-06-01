Kangana Ranaut casts her vote, urges all to take part in festival of democracy

Mumbai, June 1 Actress Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, flaunted her inked finger after casting her vote for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

The actress urged everyone to take part in the "festival of democracy" and "exercise" their right to vote.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared two pictures.

In the first image, she is seen casting her vote, and in the second, she is flaunting her inked finger at the cameras.

After casting her vote, Kangana was heard saying: "I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote.”

The actress shared that it feels like a festival.

“So many people had to shed their blood so that we get the right to vote, so use this right,” said the actress.

Kangana added: “I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me, and we will get all four seats of the state.”

