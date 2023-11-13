Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with family, check out how

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Actor Kangana Ranaut had a fun-filled Diwali celebration with her family. She shared glimpses of the festivities with her fans on her social media handle.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be seen celebrating the festival of lights with her close ones.

The over-a-minute-long video begins with her lighting incense sticks and getting ready to pray. Kangana is then seen going down the stairs in stunning traditional attire. The video is set to the song Shree Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajman by Lata Mangeshkar.

Kangana then spends time with her family, which includes her father, mother, sister Rangoli, brother Akshat, sister-in-law Ritu, and nephew Ashwathama. Kangana finishes the video by playing with phuljhadi.

She wrote in the caption, "Diwali is always chaotic, hectic, enthralling and very very needed, it got everything that I ever want from a festival... indeed my most favourite festival...The festival of lights, some glimpses from our Diwali"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzjGmZQR03v/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was recently seen in the movie 'Tejas.'

Earlier, Kangana hosted a special screening of her upcoming action thriller film 'Tejas' for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow on October 31. Post the screening of the film, Kangana revealed that CM Yogi got emotional while watching the film. Kangana also hosted a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty. In the film, Kangana plays prime minister Indira Gandhi.

