Kangana Ranaut celebrates Holi on the sets of 'Chandramukhi 2'

Actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated Holi on the sets of 'Chandramukhi 2' with the crew on Wednesday.

Kangana took to Instagram and dropped a video from her Holi celebrations in which can be seen a white suit applying colours on her crew members and having fun on the festival.

She captioned the video, "Holi this morning on Chandramukhi sets..."

Recently, she returned to the sets of 'Chandramukhi 2' and treated fans to her look from the film.

"Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with my team. It's a very dramatic look and situation we are all very excited about it," She tweeted.

Helmed by P Vasu, 'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

( With inputs from ANI )

