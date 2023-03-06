Kangana Ranaut comes out support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement against his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. In an Instagram post, the Lunchbox actor broke his silence on Aaliya's claims that he used his power and influence to take custody of their children. In his statement, Nawazuddin claimed that Aaliya files cases against him and his mother to get money from them and has done this in the past as well.

The Queen actress shared Nawazuddin's statement on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Was much needed. Silence does not always give us peace. I am glad you issued this statement."After many accusations by estranged wife Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke out for the first time. On Monday, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor issued a long statement and shared his side of the story. Nawazuddin claimed that Aaliya had adandoned her kids with him and took them back only for money.His statement read, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos."