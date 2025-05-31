Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Grey Hair, Says Politics Frees Her from Beauty Pressures That Film Industry Has

Bollywood actress and now politician Kangana Ranaut's recent Instagram post is currently making headlines as she is seen flaunting her grey hair. On Friday, the actress shared a photo of her and said that she was never afraid of getting older, just that she is not under pressure to look young as she used to be when she was working in the entertainment industry.

Kangana stated that while she embraces aging, her film crew panicked upon seeing her grey hair and used mascara and color sprays. Now in politics, she feels more at peace, as her appearance is no longer a critical factor in her perception. She finds joy in aging and believes politics is kinder to older women than the film industry, adding, "The most beautiful place in the world is where there is no gap between who you are and how you are perceived."

Kangana Ranaut, the current BJP MP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, regularly attends Parliament and participates in social work. Her last film, Emergency, which she directed and starred in as Indira Gandhi, featured Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudry, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others.

Kangana is making her Hollywood debut as the lead in the upcoming horror drama Blessed Be The Evil, produced by Lions Movies. She will star alongside Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and Scarlet Rose Stallone (Tulsa King). Variety reports that production is scheduled to begin this summer in New York. Kangana's upcoming projects also include a psychological thriller co-starring R Madhavan and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which is yet to begin filming. While there have been rumors of Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, no official announcements have been made.