Kangana Ranaut gives thumbs up to Union Budget 2024, calls it "wholesome"

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and called it "wholesome".

Kangana, who is an MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, also referred to the announcement regarding flood relief for the state.

"We are very happy with the budget...," she said. She also took to Instagram and shared a picture with BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Ravi Kishan.

"Wholesome budget Parliament budget session," she captioned the post.

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year.

"Our government will provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance," the minister said.

Sitharaman said the government is particularly focusing on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class.

She announced the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a five-year period with a central outlay of Rs two lakh crore

"This year, I have made a provision of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skilling," she said

Sitharaman said the government will implement three schemes for 'Employment Linked Incentive', as part of the Prime Minister's package.

"These will be based on enrolment in the EPFO, and focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers," she said.

She said Scheme A for First Timers will provide one-month wage to all persons newly entering the workforce in all formal sectors. The direct benefit transfer of one-month salary in three instalments to first-time employees, as registered in the EPFO, will be up to Rs 15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of Rs one lakh per month. The minister said the scheme is expected to benefit 210 lakh youth.

The minister said that Scheme B for job creation in manufacturing will incentivize additional employment in the manufacturing sector, linked to the employment of first-time employees. An incentive will be provided at specified scale directly both to the employee and the employer with respect to their EPFO contribution in the first 4 years of employment. The scheme is expected to benefit 30 lakh youth entering employment, and their employers.

The minister said that the employer-focussed Scheme C will cover additional employment in all sectors. All additional employment within a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month will be counted. The government will reimburse to employers up to Rs 3,000 per month for two years towards their EPFO contribution for each additional employee. The scheme is expected to incentivize additional employment of 50 lakh persons.

The minister said the government will facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce through setting up of working women hostels in collaboration with industry, and establishing creches. "In addition, the partnership will seek to organize women-specific skilling programmes, and promotion of market access for women SHG enterprises."Sitharaman announced a new centrally sponsored scheme, as the 4th scheme under the Prime Minister's package, for skilling in collaboration with state governments and Industry.

She said 20 lakh youth will be skilled over a 5-year period, 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes will be upgraded in hub and spoke arrangements with outcome orientation. Course content and design will be aligned to the skill needs of industry, and new courses will be introduced for emerging needs.

Sitharaman said the Model Skill Loan Scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up toRs 7.5 lakh with a guarantee from a government promoted Fund. This measure is expected to help 25,000 students every year, she said.

"For helping our youth who have not been eligible for any benefit under government schemes and policies, I am happy to announce a financial support for loans upto Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. E-vouchers for this purpose will be given directly to 1 lakh students every year for annual interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount," she said.

Sitharaman said that under the 5th scheme under the Prime Minister's package, the government will launch a comprehensive scheme for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to one crore youth in five years.

"They will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environment, varied professions and employment opportunities. An internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided. Companies will be expected to bear the training cost and 10 per cent of the internship cost from their CSR funds," she added.

