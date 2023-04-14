Kangana Ranaut hails Yogi Adityanath govt for the encounter killing of Asad Ahmad

Dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday. His co-accused Ghulam was also shot dead.Both Asad and Ghulam had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. Asad Ahmed had been captured by a CCTV camera during the attack on Pal and was on the run since.

Actress Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Yogi Adityanath govt on the encounter.No one like my Bhaiya @myogiadityanath…,” Ranaut tweeted sharing a video of the chief minister of his February 25 statement. According to sources, Asad’s body will be handed over to relatives in Jhansi after post-mortem. However, there is no clarity yet if Atiq or any of the jailed brother will be allowed to attend the burial. A Prayagraj court sent both Atiq and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.The two were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam at 11:10 am amid heavy security, even as a bystander hurled a bottle at the gangster while he was being taken inside court.