Kangana Ranaut pens powerful message for women, asks them to embrace their beauty

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’, recently looked back at her younger self as she shared a video from the music launch of her film 'Woh Lamhe'. The actress spoke her dissatisfaction with her appearance during the promotional event, and encouraged women to embrace their true self.

She recently took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a message for all women who are struggling with low self-esteem.

She wrote, “This is a video from my second film 'Woh Lamhe' music launch. I was just a teenager and, like many young women, I disliked everything about my appearance. It’s common for young women to feel unsure of their looks, which can make them more vulnerable and uncertain. Looking back now, I realise I didn’t appreciate not just my appearance, but the vitality and energy I had during that time".

She further mentioned, "Today is the youngest you will ever be. Every stage of life has its own beauty. Even if you can’t see it in the mirror, trust that one day you will look back and recognize it. Be kind to yourself and trust that you are beautiful".

Kangana made her debut with 'Gangster' in which she shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming second directorial 'Emergency' in which she essays the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is set in the 1970s during the period of emergency when civil rights in India were curbed.

The film is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, and also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. The movie was initially scheduled for release on September 6, 2024 but was delayed due to certification issues. The film has now received a U/A certification, and a new release date is expected to be announced soon.

