Kangana Ranaut performs Rudra Abhishek to celebrate Sawan 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, shared a video of herself performing Lord Shiva's Rudra Abhishek to celebrate the month of Sawan.

The 'Queen' actor took to Instagram and dropped a video where she can be seen performing Lord Shiva's Rudra Abhishek with her family members at her home.

For the occasion, she wore a cream colour suit.

She wrote, "Savan ke maheene mein ghar pe Rudra Abhishek kiya .. itna aanand aaya ki jaise Mahadev swayam ghar aaye ho … Har Har Mahadev".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvFTos7I-M2/

Recently, Kangana shared a string of pictures from the godh bharai ceremony as her brother Aksht Ranaut and his wife Ritu Ranaut are expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.'

Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor