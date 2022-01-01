Kangana Ranaut prays for less police complaints & FIR’s in year 2022

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has started the new year by visiting the Rahu-Ketu temple. Kangana was in the news throughout the year. Her bold style has always found Kangana in controversy. Several FIRs were also registered against Kangana in the last one year. Now to get rid of all these evils, Kangana reached Rahu Ketu temple near Tirupati Balaji for darshan. Kangana has also shared photos of the temple on social media.

In the photo shared by Kangana, she is seen sitting on the ground with her eyes closed and doing pooja. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here …. Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIR’s and more love letters….Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki 🙏."

Actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended due to controversial tweets. Kangana was constantly making controversial statements on various issues in the country. She had voiced her views on the outcome of the West Bengal elections, farmers agitation.