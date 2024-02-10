Kangana Ranaut says Aditya Dhar has 'so much integrity'

Mumbai, Feb 10 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Article 370’, and said that he has “so much integrity.”

The actress also congratulated his wife, actress Yami Gautam, who has announced that she is all set to welcome her first baby.

Kangana took to Instagram and X where she shared a message for Dhar and Yami, calling them her favourite Bollywood couple.

Kangana wrote: "Mr Dhar has so much integrity and talent. Also Yami Gautam is just so wonderful, undoubtedly my favourite Bollywood couple. Trailer of Article 370 looks amazing. Wish them the best, also congratulations for the pregnancy as well. So happy for them."

The trailer of ‘Article 370’ was launched earlier this week. It showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The film's trailer, which also has Priyamani, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.

Actress Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament.

Yami and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar married in June 2021. Their film Article 370 will be released on February 23.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar

