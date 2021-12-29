Kangana Ranaut seems to be in awe of the Prime Minister's Himachali attire

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal's Mandi district for the inauguration of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. Where he had been seen wearing a traditional Himachali cap and a multi-colored shawl. The pictures of the Prime Minister went so viral as he has been seen in Himachali traditional attire.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also got impressed by Modi's outfit, the actress who herself belong to Himachal posted PM's picture on her account and wrote 'Honourable Prime Minister is wearing Kullu Patti Shawl and pahadi topi and that Trishul is symbolic of the beginning of the origin of Shaivism thousands years ago from the roots of Himalayas...Har Har Mahadev'. She also explained what the Trishul is which was PM seen holding in his picture.

There is no doubt Kangana looks after the country's Prime Minister so much, it can be clearly visible in her past reaction. She is been always seen praising Modi and BJP for their work. She has many times supported the BJP openly through her social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be soon seen in "Aparajita Ayodhya". This year she has also entered into the production world, she is soon going to produce the movie "Tiku weds Sheru" in her banner.