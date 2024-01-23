Kangana Ranaut set to unlock tale of India's darkest hour in 'Emergency' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : After attending the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya Ram temple a day ago, actor Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her highly anticipated upcoming period political drama 'Emergency' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a poster of herself along with a release date announcement.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Unlock the story behind India's darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June,2024. Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June,2024."

The poster features her as the Late Prime Minister on the front page of a newspaper.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kangana Ranaut said, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama."

Kangana on Monday attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Kangana took to X to share a video of herself in which she is seen loudly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. She captioned the post, "Ram aa gaye."

In the video, Kangana was seen in an ivory-coloured saree with a red coloured blouse. Kangana paired her saree with a red shawl. She completed her look with a statement layered necklace and tied her in a pony.

Coming back to 'Emergency', film is a depiction of the most controversial spectacle in the history of Indian Democracy. Standing at the core of this is one of the most sensational leaders of all time the first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

'Emergency' also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film's music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

