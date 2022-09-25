Kangana Ranaut shares an update on her upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, shared the latest update on her maiden production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "#tikuwedssheru Almost ready."

The 'Dhaakad' actor shared a picture from the post-production stage of the film, in which actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui could be seen standing under an umbrella along with actor Avneet Kaur in a retro look.

Kangana's update on the film clearly states that the final editing of the film is almost completed and the film will be out for the audience soon.

'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in director Sarvesh Mewara's directorial 'Tejas'. The film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor