Kangana Ranaut shares BTS from upcoming film with R Madhavan

New Delhi [India], January 27 : Actress Kangana Ranaut has officially announced her return to movie sets for the filming of her new movie, which reunites her with her 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star R Madhavan.

The two actors, who previously delighted audiences with their performances in the successful romantic comedy series, will now collaborate again in a psychological thriller.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Kangana's film 'Emergency', where she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Monday, Kangana shared a post on her Instagram Story featuring a clapperboard for the upcoming project.

The caption read, "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set," reflecting her excitement about the movie shoot.

The currently untitled film will be directed by Vijay, known for his work on the biographical film 'Thalaivii', which starred Kangana in the lead role. The movie will be produced by R. Ravindran of Trident Arts.

The upcoming thriller is set to be a bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil. The film has already generated significant interest due to the team behind it.

G.V. Prakash Kumar, known for his exceptional music, will compose the score for the film, while celebrated cinematographer Nirav Shah will serve as the Director of Photography.

Earlier in February 2024, taking to social media, Kangana expressed her excitement about working with director Vijay once again.

"Dear Vijay sir, after the incredible experience of Thalaivii, I am happy to be basking in your glory again. I love being part of your team and following your creative vision," Kangana wrote.

Kangana's post also included a selfie with R Madhavan, showing the two stars ready to begin their new project.

The caption read, "Back with my fav @actormaddy for another stunning script."

Earlier Kangana also shared a picture from Chennai where the film's production had officially begun. In her post, she revealed, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, I need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in the film 'Emergency' which was released on January 17, 2025. The film revolves around the period of emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial and transformative chapter in Indian political history.

Directed by Kangana herself, the film explores the political turmoil and societal impacts of the emergency, with Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.

On the other hand, R Madhavan was last seen in 'Hisaab Barabar', released on January 24 on ZEE5.

