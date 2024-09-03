Kangana Ranaut shares update about her next project 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', says "Experience the magic of real-life heroism"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her new project titled 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', directed by Manoj Tapadia.

Taking to X, she shared an update about her next project. According to her post, the film is a tribute to "unsung heroes".

"Experience the magic of real-life heroism on the big screen! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, with talented producer duo Babita Ashiwal & Adi Sharmaa, and visionary director-writer Manoj Tapadia. Eunoia films and Floating rocks Entertainnment sets out on their maiden venture with Bharat Bhhagya viddhata. #BharatBhhagyaViddhata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience. @sharmaa_adi @Babitaashiwal @MANOJTAPADIA @KanganaTeam #eunoiafilms#floatingrocksEntertainnment," Kangana wrote about her upcoming film.

The film is produced by Babita Ashiwal (Eunoia Films) and Adi Sharmaa (Floating Rocks Entertainment). 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' "centres on the people without whom the country would cease to functionthe working-class heroes, the blue-collar employees."

On collaborating with Kangana, Babita Ashiwa in a note shared by the film's team said, "Working on this project has been incredibly rewarding. Our goal is to create content that captivates our audience. With Kangana on board, we are confident the movie will strike the right chord."

As per the makers, the movie "aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of these everyday individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes."

Meanwhile, Kangana's most-awaited project 'Emergency' has been postponed. The movie, in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.

On September 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Instagram handle, "#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut"

The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana Ranaut revealed earlier that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Despite earlier reports suggesting that 'Emergency' had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to doblackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events. The film also stars Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik.

