Kangana Ranaut Slap Controversy Mika Singh Comes Out In Support of Queen Actress, Says Punjabi Ladies Will Be Suspended From Jobs Due To One Mistake

Singer Mika Singh condemned what transpired with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. Mika expressed his disappointment with a lengthy note on Instagram.He wrote, "We as a Punjabi/Sikh community have made respect all around the world by our sewa and as saviour. It’s disheartening to hear about the airport episode that took place with Kangana Ranaut. The CISF constable was on duty at the airport, and it was her job to ensure the safety of people around (sic)."

Mika continued, "It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation. She should’ve shown her anger outside at the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions. This act of hers will now affect other Punjabi ladies, and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of a mistake made by one (sic)."He went on to say, "It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation. She should’ve showed her anger outside the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions." Mika expressed concern that the incident might also hamper the jobs of other Punjabi women. "This act of hers will now affect other Punjabi ladies and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of the mistake made by one," he wrote.

Mika clarified that he did not favour any particular political party and was only speaking against what was wrong. As Kangana headed for the Parliament on Thursday after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she was slapped by CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who stated that she was upset with the actress as she had tagged farmers as 'terrorists'. She was later suspended and a committee has been formed to look into the incident. The Mandi Lok Sabha MP had claimed in a video that the CISF constable, Kulvinder Kaur, waited for her and slapped her during security check. Kulwinder later went outside the airport and said to the cameras that she was hurt by Kangana's remarks on Farmer's protests. She said, “She gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement...” Kangana had spoken up against the farmer's protests in 2021 and had received criticism for her views at that time. Kangana defeated Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi Lok Sabha polls. On the work front, she will be next seen in her directorial Emergency, in which she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.