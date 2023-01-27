Kangana Ranaut sparks new controversy says, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan glorifies Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan have finally hit the theatres, and it has been breaking and making records.Actor Kangana Ranaut, slammed the film for showing 'enemy nation Pakistan in good light'. In a series of tweets, Kangana, who recently returned to the social media platform after her 2020 ban was lifted, addressed those 'claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate'. She said the film was 'running successfully' in theatres only because of 'India’s love and inclusiveness' towards 'a film called Pathaan.

She tweeted, All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahan (great)…" The actor continued to write, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (Pathaan is only a film, the country will only hear cries of Jai Shri Ram)." Pathaan is breaking box office records. The action film grossed ₹106 crore worldwide after it was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023.