Kangana Ranaut speaks on the importance of khadi on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti, has spoken up on the importance of khadi in Indian culture.

The actress also stressed on the importance of taking the self-reliance route, and how beneficial it is for the nation and its people.

She said, “Today, I am wearing a khadi saree and a khadi blouse, which is our indigenous garment and is being discussed all over the world as a handmade product. As the Prime Minister says, yes, it is unfortunate that we have to depend on other countries. Now is the time to become fully self-reliant”.

She also questioned the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, and spoke about his habit of criticising India on international platforms.

She said, “Rahul Gandhi condemns the country everywhere. I am not saying this to criticise the government for criticising the country. He does not criticise the government, he criticises the country. He says that people here fight within themselves, he says that people are not honest here”.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of Zubeen Garg from his younger days and wrote in the caption, “#Zubeenda”.

She then shared a poster of the 2006 thriller Gangster, which marked her Bollywood debut, and added the song Ya Ali, sung by the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, as a tribute to him.

She wrote, “#zubeenda No one like you”.

Zubeen Garg passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore last month. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby ho,spital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for September 20 and September 21. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account.

