Kangana Ranaut stuns in ivory and gold saree for Modi 3.0 swearing-in ceremony

Mumbai, June 9 Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut looked every inch regal in an ivory and gold saree she chose to wear for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

Veteran star Anupam Kher shared a reel with the actress on Instagram, where she looks every inch like royalty in a Raw Mango ivory and gold saree which has intricate details and embroidery. She completed her look with Hollywood-styled voluminous curls and diamond jewels.

Anupam captioned the video as “Queen”, a title of her acclaimed 2014 film for which she was even feted with a National Award as the Best Actress.

Kangana, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared details about her look.

She wrote: “Oath day look with my fav @amrapalijewels.”

Kangana then shared one more clip in her Instagram story about her glow as she chose nude lips and dewy makeup to complete her look.

She wrote: “Happy to get my movie star glow back.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor