Kangana Ranaut takes ‘aashirwad’ from 'maa', calls her ‘ishwar ka roop’

Mandi, June 4 Actress and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, sought blessings from her mother, whom she described as "ishwar ka roop", ahead of the results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared two pictures.

In the first image, her mother, Asha Ranaut, is seen feeding the actress "dahi cheeni," which is considered auspicious and eaten before doing anything good.

The actress captioned the image: "Maa ka aashirwad."

The next image shows the actress' mother affectionately kissing her forehead.

"Maa ishwar ka roop hai," she wrote in the caption.

According to the Election Commission's early trends, Kangana is leading with 49,480 votes against Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate.

After casting her vote on Saturday, Kangana said: "I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me, and we will get all four seats of the state."

