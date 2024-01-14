Kangana Ranaut to announce release date of 'Emergency' soon, shares photo from "dubbing day"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to announce the release date of her upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' soon. She shared a glimpse of the dubbing session on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram story, Kangana treated fans with pictures of herself from the dubbing day.

The image captures Kangana sitting with her folded legs on a chair and busy looking at the script.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dubbing day, release date announcement coming soon ...#emergency."

Last year, the official release date of period drama film was pushed to 2024.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor shared the update.

She wrote, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. A tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all."

"My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date. We have announced the Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back-to-back releasing films calendar and over-packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024). A new release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot. Yours truly Kangana Ranaut," Kangana concluded.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

On directing 'Emergency' and starring in it, Kangana earlier said, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

Apart from this, Kangana is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film.

The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay.

R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.

