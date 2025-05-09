Kangana Ranaut to make her Hollywood debut with horror drama 'Blessed Be the Evil'

Washington DC [US], May 9 : Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama 'Blessed Be the Evil', reported Variety. She will star alongside 'Teen Wolf' actor Tyler Posey and 'Tulsa King' star Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film.

According to the outlet, the production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. Producers chose US. locations to "avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs," as quoted by Variety.

The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra. She also wrote the screenplay of the film along with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.

As per the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. However, a malevolent presence soon tests their love and faith, reported Variety.

The director, with roots in India, shared his affinity for the stories he heard during his childhood in rural India.

"Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema - the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality," said Anurag Rudra as quoted by Variety.

Earlier this year, actress Ranaut released her directorial 'Emergency'. In the film, she portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

As for actor Posey, it is not his first time that he will be trying his luck in the horror genre. He was earlier seen in the horror film 'Truth or Dare', reported Variety.

Meanwhile, actress Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, was seen in the crime comedy 'Reach Me' and more recently in 'The Gunslingers' alongside actor Nicolas Cage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor