Kangana Ranaut unveils intriguing trailer of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Makers of the much-awaited film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence on Sunday unveiled an intriguing trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana treated fans with a trailer video and captioned it, “Here’s the Hindi version of the trailer.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu1kgCRo6F/

The trailer begins with a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.

As soon as the actor posted the trailer, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Helmed by P Vasu,'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Recently, makers released the film's second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride among people about valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor