Kangana Ranaut visits Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham, aims to complete all 12 Jyotirlinga darshans

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is continuing her spiritual journey across the country as she recently visited the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham.

Sharing an update from her pilgrimage, the Tanu Weds Manu actress revealed that this marked her ninth Jyotirlinga darshan. With three more Jyotirlingas left to visit, Kangana expressed her determination to complete all 12 darshans before the end of December. On Monday, the 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her photos from her visit to Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham.

In the photos, Ranaut, dressed in an elegant suit, could be seen performing puja with deep devotion. Sharing her images, the ‘Emergency’ actress wrote, “Aaj Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga aur Vasuki Dham ke darshan kiye, this is my 9th jyotirlinga darshan 3 more to go, determined to complete all 12 before December ends. #pilgrimage #jyotirling.”

In November, Kangana Ranaut had also visited the Somnath Temple, where she sought blessings and took part in the aarti. During her visit, the actress performed the dhwaja pujan and had the honour of offering the ceremonial flag at the temple. The BJP MP also shared glimpses from the spiritual moment on social media. She captioned her post, “Aaj Baba Somnath ji ke darshan aur aarti ki, saath he aaj dhwaja pujan kar baba ke mandir mein dhwaja arpit karne ka saubhagya mila. Har har Mahadev @somnathtempleofficial.”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in “Emergency,” a project she also helmed as director. The biographical drama featured her in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also included Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, among others, in key roles.

Kangana Ranaut also has an exciting line-up ahead, with much-awaited projects like” Queen 2” and “Tanu Weds Manu 3” in the pipeline.

