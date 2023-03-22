Kangana Ranaut warns Diljit Dosanjh amid Amritpal Singh controversy

Kangana Ranaut has once again trained her guns towards Diljit Dosanjh. With the ongoing action against Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and the chief of Waris Punjab De, by the Punjab Police, Kangana issued a cautionary statement to the Diljit. She used the phrase "pols aagai pols," which is a popular meme circulating on social media currently.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a picture initially posted by Swiggy India, displaying different pulses with the phrase 'pulse aagai pulse' written on it. She mentioned the actor-singer in her post and added the hashtag 'just saying.' Additionally, she included a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out and then wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols."

In another, she wrote, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Those who have supported Khalistanis should be aware that they are next in line. The police have arrived, and this is not the time when anyone could do anything without facing consequences. Attempting to betray the country or divide it will now come with a hefty cost)."

Kangana shared posts following Punjab Police's operation against Amritpal Singh and his accomplices on Saturday. The police have reported that they have made 114 arrests in this case and have strong suspicions of an ISI angle and foreign funding. In 2020, Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congress MP from Ludhiana, accused Diljit of supporting Khalistanis. Diljit responded by saying, "I am an Indian taxpayer who has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the country and Punjab in time of need.