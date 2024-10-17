Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets Censor certificate, release date to be announced soon

Mumbai, Oct 17 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been running from pillar to post for the release of her film ‘Emergency’, has breathed a sigh of relief as her film has been granted a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared the update with her followers, as she wrote, “We have received the certificate for our movie ‘Emergency’, we will be announcing the release date soon, thank you for your patience and support. @manikarnikafilms @zeestudiosofficial @nishantpitti”.

The film has been caught up in controversy as it follows the story of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, the period of emergency in India, and how she was assassinated by her own bodyguards.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had ordered the Censor Board to decide any representations by Sikh bodies, groups or individuals who had objections to the September 6 release of the film.

The examining committee of CBFC had cleared the film for a ‘UA’ certification, on the condition that the filmmakers make three cuts and provide factual sources for controversial historical statements.

As per media reports, among the cuts, the committee suggested that the makers delete or replace certain visuals in a scene depicting Pakistani soldiers attacking Bangladeshi refugees.

‘Emergency’ is based on India’s Emergency period between 1975-1977 imposed by Indira Gandhi. During the period of emergency, the civil rights and freedom of press were heavily curtailed.

In the film, Kangana essays the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahim Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair, plus others, and the screenplay by Ritesh Shah.

The film marks Kangana’s second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ which was released in 2019.

