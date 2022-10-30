Kangana Ranaut's hint at joining politics, BJP reacts

Kangana Ranaut has said she is open to contesting from the Mandi constituency in the next month's Himachal Pradesh elections if she gets a ticket from the BJP. Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck," Kangana Ranaut replied when asked about joining politics at an Aaj Tak conclave.

"I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too," the actor added.The assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was asked about actor Kangana Ranaut hinting at joining politics and her willingness to fight the Lok Sabha 2024 elections from Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket at Panchayat Aaj Tak Himachal Pradesh. JP Nadda responded by saying the Bollywood actor is welcome to join the party but, the decision on contesting polls is taken after a consultation process. Everyone is welcome to join the BJP. But in what capacity, the party decides. We don't take anyone based on conditions. We tell everyone, you have to come unconditionally and only then is the party going to decide," he added.