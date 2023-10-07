Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' trailer to be out tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Makers of the upcoming action film 'Tejas' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, tomorrow.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana took to her Instagram and shared a special video which she captioned, "Are you ready for this mission? Decode the above code to unveil this classified information! Comment below your answers! #TejasTrailer out soon. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th October."

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti which received massive responses from the audience.

The teaser truly evoked pride in the nation and guaranteed an action-packed adventure. It is well-studded with goosebumps-worthy background music and truly inspiring visuals.

The teaser has indeed piqued the excitement to watch more of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tejas'. Giving a short glimpse into its action-packed world, the teaser has certainly justified that the film is about to serve the audience with a never-before-seen experience.

The film in all sense celebrates the true spirit of patriotism.

Sharing the teaser, Kangana wrote, "Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October.#TejasTeaser. #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas in cinemas on 27th Oct."

For Kangana's fans, the teaser delivered the much-promised adrenaline rush with the dialogue "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin".

The teaser raised the excitement for the trailer which is all set to release on October 8, 2023.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait @kanganaranaut mam."

Another commented, "Kangana + Bgm + Visuals + Sunidhi Voice. What a teaser."

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Apart from this, Kangana was recently seen in 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In 'Chandramukhi 2' Kangana played the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dance skills, in the king's court.

Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also cast Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

