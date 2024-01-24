Kangana says 'I'm dating someone else' amid Nishant Pitti dating rumours

Mumbai, Jan 23 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has debunked rumours about dating EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti. She said that he is "happily married" and that she is seeing someone else.

Kangana was pictured with EaseMyTrip founder in Ayodhya, which grabbed attention. The two posed together during the Ram Mandir at the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony.

The 'Dhaakad' actress has now reacted to an article about and urged media to not "embarrass" her by linking her "to a new man every day".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "My humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation, Nishant Pitti is happily married and I am dating someone else."

"Wait for the right time. Please don't embarrass us, it is not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this."

The dating life of Kangana caught attention, after the actress was spotted with a mystery man outside a salon in Mumbai, leading to dating speculations.

Taking to Instagram Stories, where she clarified that the man was her "hairstylist".

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, where she will be seen playing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

