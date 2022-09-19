Kangana shares throwback childhood pic, says family called her Indira Gandhi

Mumbai, Sep 19 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a childhood picture where she sported short hair and said that her uncles from the army background called her Indira Gandhi.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared her throwback picture. She pointed out the uncanny resemblance with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actress, who is currently shooting for the biopic titled 'Emergency', wrote in her story, "It's uncanny growing up... Many of my relatives called me Indira Gandhi probably because of my hair style #emergency".

She shared another picture and wrote: "I didn't follow anyone's hairstyle as a kid I went to the village barber on my own and guided him to do hair cut that I liked it short... this inspired many jokes in the family especially all uncles from army background called me Indira Gandhi... #emergency"

'Emergency', as the title suggests, is all about the state of national emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.

Manikarnika films presents 'Emergency' which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as 'Kahaani', 'Pink', 'Raid' and 'Airlift'.

