Kangana warns Bollywood to stay away from politics amid 'Pathaan' success

Mumbai, Jan 28 On Saturday morning, actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut warned Bollywood and asked them to 'enjoy their success' and 'stay away from politics' amid the roaring success of Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan'.

Kangana wrote: "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna 'triumph over hate' toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi. Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

However, the 'Dhaakad' actress' tweet did not go down well with many users.

"Enjoy your success and do good work. Stay away from politics. Wonder who needs to hear that most," a netizen commented.

One said: "Aap Bollywood se nahi ho? Aap Hollywood se ho? Aap kyun aisi baatein karti ho?"

"Chalo #Pathaan ko side mein karte hai.. another example of 'triumph over hate' is how your last 9 movies tanked one after another. Audience has rejected @KanganaTeam we know you are desperate now to be where Smriti Irani is," wrote another.

"Stay away from politics? look who's talking," said a user.

Kangana had earlier said that the film shows 'enemy' Pakistan in good light.

