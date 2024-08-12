'Kanguva': Suriya, Bobby Deol's action packed trailer leaves fans intrigued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : The much-awaited trailer of Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' is finally here.

Wishing the director Siruthai Siva on birthday, Suriya took to X and dropped the trailer video along with a caption that read, "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here's our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!"

Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here’s our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!https://t.co/QomY66vsLZ #Kanguva @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @DishPatani @vetrivisuals @StudioGreen2 @saregamasouth— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 12, 2024

The trailer opens with an elderly woman stating, "Many mysteries lie scattered in this Island we live in..." She trails off. Subsequently, the trailer depicts Suriya and Bobby's characters as leaders of their respective tribes and warriors, suggesting a potential confrontation between them in the movie.

Towards the end of the video, blurred visual of a tribal man seated on a horse and approaching Suriya. Fans spotted Karthi.

Recently, makers released the lyrical video of the film's first song, 'Fire,' on the occasion of Suriya's 49th birthday.

Described by the makers as a "lion's roar and firestorm," the song matches Suriya's intense role. With powerful beats and striking visuals, it shows the wild and untamed spirit of the character, setting the tone for the epic journey that 'Kanguva' promises to be.

The song is sung by B Praak and Pavithra Chari, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is an awaited film of the year. The film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 10.

