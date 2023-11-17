Kanika Dhillon, Rannvijay Singha to star in a new show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Writer-producer is currently working on a show based on the dynamic life of a working mother.

She has collaborated with TVF (The Viral Fever) and Girlyapa for this particular project.

It will star Kanika and Rannvijay Singha.

Women-centric online channel Girliyapa shared the update on its official Instagram page.

"TVF & Girliyapa proudly partners with the ace writer-filmmaker Kanika Dhillon to create a new property on the life & times of Working Mothers, featuring the incredible cast Kanika Dhillon herself & Rannvijay Singha & amazing team of Girliyapa (sic)" the post read.

Kanika is known for projects 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Haseen Dillruba'. She is also all set to come up with 'Do Patti', which stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

She has also co-written Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, Dunki, which is all set to release next month.

