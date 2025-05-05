Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon bring zombies to Punjabi Cinema with ‘Jombieland’

Mumbai, May 5 Kanika Mann and Binnu Dhillon are set to shake things up in Punjabi cinema with “Jombieland” — India’s first full-fledged Punjabi zombie comedy.

Joining them is Angira Dhar in this offbeat entertainer that blends horror with humour. The makers have unveiled the official first-look poster of the film, showcasing lead actors Kanika, Binnu, and Angira in an action-packed scene, fighting off zombies. The poster gives a thrilling preview of the unique blend of horror and comedy that awaits viewers in this groundbreaking Punjabi zom-com.

Speaking about the film, Binnu Dhillon shared, “Audience tastes are evolving fast — today, they crave fresh concepts, humour, and engaging storytelling. With Jombieland, we’ve created something truly unique — Punjabi cinema’s first-ever zombie apocalypse film, a full-blown ‘zom-com.’ I’m always drawn to new challenges, and playing a character in a zombie-infested village was just that — wildly different and totally fun.”

Kanika Mann added, “Jombieland is a wild ride — it's raw, emotional, and packed with edge-of-the-seat action. I’ve never seen a zombie apocalypse story told through the lens of Punjabi culture, and that’s what makes this film so special. My character is a fighter, someone who evolves with every challenge, and portraying her was both liberating and intense.”

Revealing what intrigued her about the project, Angira Dhar revealed, “From the moment I heard the concept — zombies in Punjab — I was hooked. Jombieland is more than just a horror-action film; it’s a survival story rooted in emotion, community, and resilience. This genre is new territory for Punjabi films, and I’m thrilled we’re the ones leading that charge. There’s grit, there’s heart, and there’s a whole lot of mayhem. Audiences are in for a wild, unforgettable experience.”

Jombieland, hailed as India’s first full-fledged Punjabi zombie comedy (zom-com), is written and directed by Thaparr. The film will transport audiences to a vibrant village thrown into turmoil by the deadly Z1N1 virus, triggering a sudden zombie outbreak. In the midst of this chaos, the story centers on Jeeti and Koko, two lovers facing family resistance to their relationship. However, their struggle for love soon transforms into a fight for their very survival.

Also starring Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon, the film is slated for release in theatres on June 13, 2025. Produced by Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma under the banner of Next Level Productions, the film will be released in five languages: Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

