Kanika Mann falls sick during her Georgian escapade, says ‘nazar hatao’

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Kanika Mann revealed that she has fallen ill a day after she landed in Georgia asked ‘kisne nazar lagayi mujhe’.

Kanika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a video of herself. In the clip she is heard saying: “Kisne nazar lagayi mujhe. Hum kal aaye the Georgia main. Main bimaar padh gayi… main din bharse isi bed main padhi hui hun.”

The actress revealed she could not go out and had to have a lot of medicines.

“Raat hogayi hai itni saari dawaiyaan bhi khayi mainai. Nazar hatao apni… hataooo. Ghoomna hai mujhe,” she added.

For the caption, she wrote: “Maana ki main sundar hu. Par aap aese na dekha krein mujhe.”

On September 14, Kanika and other actors such as Helly Shah, Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pande, Riya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain started shooting for a project in Tbilisi, Georgia, and shared some glimpses from their travel.

Riya, who plays the lead role in the TV show 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' shared a video on her Instagram Stories, where she could be seen twinning with Helly in a red outfit. The video also features Karan, sporting a white tee-shirt, and brown trousers.

Rohan, who had participated in 'Bigg Boss 10' shared a video on his Instagram Stories, wherein a local can be seen playing a musical instrument on the streets of Tbilisi. He captioned it as: "Shoot mode on".

He also posted a group picture which featured Ankita in a grey dress, Vicky, Chetna, Helly and Riya sipping on coffee and juices.

It has a caption: "Squad Goals".

Kanika also took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump from her travel diary, giving a glimpse of the picturesque landscape. The string of photos concluded with a picture which said: "Welcome to Tbilisi".

Kanika is best known for her lead role in 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'. She last appeared in 'Chand Jalne Laga', alongside Vishal Aditya Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor