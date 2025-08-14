Kannada actor Darshan arrested in Renukaswamy murder case after SC cancels interim bail

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, shortly after the Supreme Court canceled his bail on Thursday.

The actor has been taken to the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station and will be later produced before the court.

Visuals show the actor being taken away in the police van amid heavy security.

As confirmed by S Girish, DCP Bengaluru South, four others have also been arrested in the matter, including Kannada actor Pavithra Gowda, Lakshman, Pradosh, and Nagaraj.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan quashed the interim bail granted to Darshan by the Karnataka High Court, stating that he was given bail without adequate consideration of the witness intimidation and other illegalities.

The Karnataka government had also filed a plea in the apex court against the actor's bail order.

Speaking on the same, advocate DL Chidananda told ANI, "The Supreme Court said that the High Court has not followed the principles of law which apply for granting bail. It also reiterated that the rule of law prevails in the country and, however influential an individual may be, they must be treated in accordance with the law."

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, asserted that granting bail to Darshan would have hampered the investigation and the ongoing trial.

"The state government and the prosecution agency were vindicated. It was the state government's decision that, in a case like this, where a serious offence has been registered, granting him bail would hamper the investigation and trial, as he is a powerful person. They did not want him to use his muscle to derail the prosecution's case," he said.

Darshan Thoogudeepa has been named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, involving the killing of the 33-year-old Chitradurga resident.

The victim's remains were found in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9, 2024.

