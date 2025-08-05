Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj passes away at 34

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 : Santhosh Balaraj, who was known for his works in Kannada films, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 34 in Bengaluru.

He breathed his last at Sagar Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru. He was admitted to the hospital last month due to Jaundice and was recovering after undergoing treatment.

Santhosh was admitted to the hospital again after falling ill and was in the intensive care unit. The actor who was undergoing treatment died today at the hospital.

His last rites were performed on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru.

The son of producer Anekal Balaraj, Santhosh began his career with 'Kempa'.

In 2009, he played the lead role in his debut movie 'Kempa', produced by his father, Anekal Balaraj.

'Kempa', the action drama film, was directed by debutante Jagadish and starred late actor Santhosh and Thanushika. He was also known for his roles in movies like 'Kariya 2' and 'Ganapa'.

In 'Ganapa', he played an innocent man forced into lawlessness.

'Ganapa', which was released in 2015, was written and directed by Prabhu Srinivas. It also starred Priyanka Thimmesh.

His last film, 'Kariya 2', is a gangster film directed by Prabhu Srinivas starring Santhosh Balaraj in the title role and Mayuri Kyatari in the opposite lead role. It is an unrelated sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Kariya. The movie was released in 2017.

