Kannada actor Suraj Kumar leg amputated after major bike accident in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, also known as Dhruwan recently met with a horrifying bike accident on Saturday, June 24, on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Begur in Bengaluru. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, he sustained a major injury on his right left after he had tried to overtake a tractor.Dhruwan lost control of his bike and smashed into a lorry at around 4 pm, as he was on his way to Ooty from Mysuru. The media publication reports that he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru. If the reports are to be believed, the doctors had to amputate his leg, below his knee, to save his life. The actor is an avid rider, who would often flaunt his bikes through his social media posts.

For the unversed, the 24-year-old is Dr Rajkumar’s wife Paravathamma nephew and filmmaker S A Srinivas’ son. Apart from his family, Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar and his wife visited the actor, who is currently recovering, in the hospital. On the work front, Suraj was supposed to make his acting debut in the Anup Anthony directorial Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma. The movie was launched by actor Darshan, however it was later shelved for unknown reasons. He went on to work in another project titled Ratham. He has also signed an untitled project with actress Priya Prakash Varrier. The fate of his upcoming projects, after his accident, are yet to be known.