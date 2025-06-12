Kannappa team mourns loss of lives in Air India plane crash; Defers trailer release of film!

Chennai, June 12 Expressing pain and anguish at the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash that occurred at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday, the unit of the pan Indian film 'Kannappa' has now announced that it was deferring the release of the film's trailer by a day and cancelling the pre-release event it had scheduled on Friday at Indore.

Actor Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead role of Kannappa in the film, took to his timeline on X to make the announcement.

He wrote, "My heart breaks for the lives lost in today’s Ahmedabad Air India crash. In deep mourning, we’re deferring the #Kanappa trailer release by one day and canceling tomorrow’s Indore pre‑release event. My prayers are with the families during this unimaginably difficult time."

For the unaware, a London-bound Air India flight (AI171) carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The flight was headed to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and heavy smoke billowing from the crash site, visible from as far as Vastrapur. The impact of the crash led to the immediate lockdown of all roads surrounding the area to ensure the swift movement of rescue teams and emergency services.

Reacting to the incident, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep sorrow on the social media platform X, stating, “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.”

He further assured that rescue operations are underway and that medical aid is being rushed to the crash site.

Several injured passengers have been shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. Firefighters and emergency response teams were quick to reach the scene, and efforts to contain the situation are ongoing.

Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the crash, and an investigation has been launched. People have been urged to avoid the area to allow the smooth functioning of rescue and relief operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor