Kansas City Chiefs owner's daughter confirms Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl attendance

Las Vegas [US], February 11 : Taylor Swift is going to the big game. After considerable speculation, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, confirmed that Swift, 34, will fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce compete in the 2024 Super Bowl, reported People.

"She's coming! She's coming! We're excited," Gracie said at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday.

People worried if Swift would be able to attend the February 11 NFL event after her four consecutive Eras Tour gigs in Tokyo, which concluded on February 10.

According to People, the attendance speculation reached a fever pitch leading up to Super Bowl weekend, with the Embassy of Japan in Washington, DC, even assuring Swifties and NFL fans that despite Swift's busy schedule, the 14-time Grammy winner could "comfortably" arrive in Sin City on a 12-hour flight with the 17-hour time difference from Tokyo to Las Vegas.

Gracie, 24, also informed People that "there will be a Chiefs Kingdom afterparty that's been planned" if the Chiefs win, but she did not elaborate on whether Swift and Kelce would attend together.

She has been outspoken about her feelings about Swift and Kelce since the power couple initially revealed their relationship in September 2023.

Gracie previously said it's "special" to "see how happy they are."

"First of all, I think we're all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy," Gracie said on the OutKick the Morning podcast in December.

"I mean, it's so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they're wonderful for each other, and it's just been so fun to watch this love story unfold."

Swift had an especially hectic February itinerary, beginning with the Grammy Awards on February 4, where she won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, followed by four shows in Japan from February 7-10.

Even when the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Swift's schedule stays relentless. The "Anti-Hero" singer will need to depart the United States after the Super Bowl to go to Australia for seven gigs in Melbourne and Sydney on February 16-26 to resume her Eras Tour, which is scheduled to run until the end of 2024.

When asked what the Swifties' support means to her and the Chiefs, Gracie only spoke positively about Swift's impact on the NFL. "I've loved watching women and girls fall in love with football," she told People.

"I've grown up loving the sport my entire life, and Taylor has had such a huge impact with her presence at Chiefs games. It's so fun to have her now as a part of the Chiefs Kingdom."

She added, "But also just to see the young girls in the stands with their signs because they know that [Swift] is now loving the game, so they're loving it, too. Previously, about 49% of the NFL fan base was women, and that number is growing rapidly. So we're super excited for all the new Swifties to be a part of this game."

The Super Bowl will mark Swift's 13th Chiefs game. The singer has attended nine Chiefs wins and only three losses. After the team's most recent victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, Kelce found Swift on the field and hugged and kissed her, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor