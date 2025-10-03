"Kantara-Chapter 1" actor Rukmini Vasanth hails director Rishab Shetty for his exceptional multi-tasking abilities

Mumbai Oct 2 Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who played the role of Kankavati in ‘Kantara – Chapter 1’, recently spoke to IANS and lauded the movie's director-actor Rishab Shetty for handling multiple responsibilities with remarkable ease.

She said that watching the balance of demands of acting and directing a film of such a scale felt like a “cakewalk” for him. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rukmini said, “I think what has been really beautiful in the process of shooting “Kantara” is the degree of detail that I have seen Rishab Shetty Sir take on being both the director and the lead actor of a mammoth film like this.”

Rukmini shared, ‘The scale of this film is just unimaginable, and not just in financial or budget terms. I am talking about the time span that it goes over because this movie goes back to the 4th century, and everything had to be made, and everything had to look authentic.’ She added, “The buildings that were made, the structures that were created, all had to look authentic. So, in that sense, this film required a lot of intellectual investment and a lot of imagination in that sense.”

Hailing Rishab Shetty for his multitasking, “Rishab Sir was not only overseeing all of that – he was overseeing performances, he was overseeing takes, he was overseeing VFX, dubbing, SFX, and all of these things. The sheer number of things that had to be undertaken for this film – I mean, I have walked away from this process with just so much appreciation.

The fact that he seamlessly took care of it all was just beyond my imagination. I have walked away with a lot of appreciation for someone who was able to manage all these things, almost always simultaneously!”

“Kantara – Chapter 1” released on the 2nd of October and has been receiving great reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor