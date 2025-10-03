Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Earns Rs 60 Crore on Opening Day

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, the second part of the hit franchise, opened to strong response in theatres on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 60 crore on its first day. Kannada shows witnessed 88.13 percent occupancy overall. Morning shows had 73.56 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 96.14 percent, evening shows 90.78 percent, and night shows 92.04 percent.

According to the reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty. The story focuses on untamed wilderness and the forgotten lore surrounding his past.

The film is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which collected Rs 309.64 crore net and Rs 407.82 crore worldwide. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is expected to continue strong earnings and may surpass the total collection of its predecessor.

The movie features Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Prakash Thuminad in key roles. It has been directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer