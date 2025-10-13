Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty Film Crosses Rs 430 Crore – Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continued its strong run at the box office on day 11 by earning Rs 39.8o crore. The Kannada film has now collected Rs 438.45 crore domestically. The Hindi version of the film added Rs 14.25 crore on Sunday, taking its total Hindi earnings to Rs 144.5o crore in two weeks. Rishab Shetty’s starrer made a strong debut with Rs 337.40 crore in its first week. The second week saw a steady rise, with day 9 earning Rs 22.25 crore and day 10 collecting Rs 39 crore. The film has become the second-highest grossing Kannada movie of all time.

Kantara Chapter 1 Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk)

Day / Week Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 61.85 Day 2 46.00 Day 3 55.00 Day 4 63.00 Day 5 31.50 Day 6 34.25 Day 7 25.25 Day 8 21.15 Week 1 Total 337.40 Day 9 22.25 Day 10 39.00 Day 11 39.80 Total 438.45

The Kannada version had the highest overall occupancy at 79.33 percent on Sunday, October 12. Morning shows recorded 63.78 percent, afternoon shows 89.08 percent, evening shows 90.09 percent, and night shows 74.37 percent. The Telugu version had 47.51 percent occupancy with morning shows at 30.85 percent, afternoon 53.74 percent, evening 61.73 percent, and night 43.72 percent. The Hindi version saw 33.42 percent overall occupancy with morning shows at 22.16 percent, afternoon 37.31 percent, evening 42.79 percent, and night 31.42 percent.

Tamil theatres reported 60.43 percent occupancy with morning shows at 45.92 percent, afternoon 69.03 percent, evening 71.92 percent, and night 54.83 percent. Malayalam screens saw 59.06 percent occupancy with morning shows at 44.33 percent, afternoon 64.48 percent, evening 71.21 percent, and night 56.20 percent.

The film continues to outperform other releases, including the Hindi film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which has not crossed Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes. The movie is set during the Kadamba dynasty era and explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva. It showcases untamed wilderness and forgotten lore connected to Shiva.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Trailer