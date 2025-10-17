Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rishab Shetty’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 500 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 15: Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, continues to shine at the box office. On its 15th day, the film earned an estimated Rs 9 crore in India. The movie has been performing strongly since its release on October 2 and is now close to crossing the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 78.75 crore over the second weekend. Monday collections fell to Rs 13.35 crore while Wednesday saw Rs 10.5 crore and Thursday Rs 9 crore. Despite the decline in daily earnings, the domestic total now stands at Rs 485.40 crore. Globally, the film has already surpassed Rs 500 crore.

The movie has outperformed hits like Saiyara, Coolie, War 2 and Lokah Chapter 1, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

On Thursday, Kannada shows saw 20.15 percent occupancy. Tamil shows had 18.53 percent. Telugu shows recorded 13.50 percent. Malayalam shows had 11.53 percent. Hindi shows stood at 10.14 percent. Morning shows saw lower attendance while night shows performed better.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and has a runtime of 148 minutes.

The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land.

The cast includes Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Thuminad. The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Diwali Trailer